Eight more Manitobans have died from COVID-19, and 189 new cases of the virus have been announced by Manitoba health officials.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, all of the deaths except one are from the Winnipeg health region.

The youngest death reported Sunday is a man in his 30s from Winnipeg.

A woman in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Health Sciences Centre GA4 also died.

The only senior-care related death was a man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home.

The other deaths reported in Winnipeg include two men in their 70s, and two women in their 90s.

The Northern health region also recorded one death, a man in his 70s.

The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 769.

Of the 189 new cases, 65 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 7.2 per cent.

Of the remaining cases, 12 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 95 are in the Northern health region, nine are in the Prairie Mountain health region and eight are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 27,511.

The province currently has 3,081 active cases, and 23,661 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 10.4 per cent.

There are 137 contagious people in hospital with COVID-19, as well as 155 people in hospital with the virus who are no longer infectious. Twenty-four active COVID-19 patients and 15 non-infectious patients are in the ICU.

On Saturday, 2,054 tests were performed, bringing the total to 452,157 since early February.

As of the most recent vaccine update on Friday, 13,539 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Manitoba, including 11,401 first doses and 2,138 second doses.