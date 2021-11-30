$19.6K in Sask. Public Health Order fines handed out

Three fines were handed out in Saskatchewan under the Public Health Order, due to masking and proof of vaccination violations.

A corporate fine was issued to Iron Bar Fitness in Weyburn for failure to screen for proof of vaccination or negative test. The business was fined $14,000.

Two $2,800 tickets for failing to mask were issued to individuals at Your Dollar Store and More in Esterhazy and FT Second Hand Store in North Battleford.

The Ministry of Health cannot disclose the names of individuals who received fines, under the Health Information and Privacy Act.