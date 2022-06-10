19,800 jobs added since May 2021: Statistics Canada report

Job numbers released on Friday by Statistics Canada show that Saskatchewan added 19,800 jobs since May of 2021, an increase of 3.5 per cent.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.8 per cent in May 2022, down from 6.1 per cent a year ago, according to a release from the provincial government.

The largest year-over-year gains were in the accommodation and food service industries that saw an increase of 6,400 jobs, followed by 5,400 construction jobs, then healthcare and social assistance which increased by 4,700 jobs.

Female employment also increased by 9,000 jobs, the province said.

The province also said that seasonally adjusted employment of 578,100 is now more than pre-pandemic numbers reported in February of 2020, where the employment level was 574,100.

A recent report from the Conference Board of Canada projected that Saskatchewan’s economy will lead Canada with a real GDP growth of 7.9 per cent in 2022, according to a release from the province.

The national average is about four per cent.