19 charges laid in Leduc confrontation

A 23-year-old man from Thorsby is facing 19 charges after a shooting and vehicle theft in Leduc last week.

Isaac Joseph Raymond was charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to wound.

Police said Raymond was walking in Willow Park Estates Wednesday night when a confrontation with two men in a vehicle broke out and a firearm was discharged.

One of the two men in the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Mounties said last week.

The man who had been walking stole the vehicle before Edmonton police located it hours later and arrested Raymond, RCMP said.

A firearm from the incident was seized.

Raymond is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.