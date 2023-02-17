19 cm of snow slows down the commute at start of Family Day weekend

Ottawa residents are spending the start of the Family Day weekend digging out after a storm delivered a fresh blanket of snow to the capital.

The storm slowed down the commute across the city on Friday morning as snowplows worked to clear the snow off roads and sidewalks. An OC Transpo articulated bus was spotted struggling to drive up Wellington Street near Parliament Hill.

The forecast initially called for 5 to 10 cm of snow, but a total of 19 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa airport by 3 p.m. Friday. Environment Canada says 15 cm of snow fell at the Gatineau Airport.

The city of Ottawa says a winter weather parking ban will not be issued on Friday or Saturday. City staff say the snow came down "double what the forecast" had originally called for, and operators will be moving into residential streets by the afternoon.

"Working overnight and into this morning, strong winds made things challenging as blowing snow was pushed onto certain parts of our network, adding additional strain onto sidewalks, roads, and the winter cycling network. Operators are expected to reach residential streets by mid-morning today," the winter operations update said.

The city is asking people to avoid parking on street wherever possible to help crews clear the roads and sidewalks.

Some drivers were frustrated with the lack of snow-clearing operations Friday morning.

"Too much snow, and then nobody cleaned it," one driver said.

"The road was…lots of snow, I had to drive very cautiously. Now, it is not so bad," said another driver.

Former Mayor Larry O'Brien commented on Twitter about a clear bike lane on Laurier Avenue, while snow covered the vehicle lanes.

"The bike paths are clear this morning. The streets and walkways, not so much. Ottawa, a woke community for bicycle lovers."

School buses were not cancelled for the Ottawa Catholic School Board on Friday despite the heavy snowfall total. The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says there was a "low risk" to student safety.

"Even though we knew it was going to be sloppy for sure, it was less risk than had it just been freezing rain on straight pavement," Ottawa Student Transportation Authority general manager Vicky Kyriaco said.

Environment Canada had issued a winter weather travel advisory, but the advisory was lifted Friday morning.

Skies will clear by this evening and the overnight low will be -16 C. With the wind chill it will feel like -12 degrees.

It will be a warmer start to the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -19 in the morning and more like -6 in the afternoon.

Expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries Saturday evening.

On Sunday – cloudy skies and a high of 3 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for clouds with a chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3 C.