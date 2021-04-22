19 collisions on Ottawa roads Thursday morning after snow creates 'poor road conditions'

Slippery road conditions caught many drivers by surprise on Ottawa roads Thursday morning, resulting in several collisions.

Ottawa paramedics reported "numerous" motor vehicle collisions across the city due to "poor road conditions” after an overnight snowfall.

Pictures showed four vehicles in ditches across Ottawa.

Environment Canada reports 2 cm of snow fell at the Ottawa Airport this morning, while one centimetre of snow was recorded at the Gatineau Airport. Temperatures dropped to -3 C early this morning.

No serious injuries had been reported.

Please be vigilant and adjust your driving accordingly this morning.

Numerous MVCs have been reported due to poor road conditions.

~

Faites preuve de vigilance et ajuster votre conduite ce matin. Plusieurs sorties de routes ont été rapportées suite aux cond. routières actuelles. pic.twitter.com/TsKtMAnOys

— Ottawa Paramedic Svc | Service paramédic d'Ottawa (@OttawaParamedic) April 22, 2021

Ottawa police reported 19 collisions between 12 a.m. and 10 a.m.

"Clean your entire vehicles of snow/ice. Slow down and leave extra room to allow for a safe stop," said police.