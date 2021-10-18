19 COVID-19 cases connected to Sudbury Jail outbreak, inmates being transferred

The Sudbury Jail is being closed for at least two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak, as Sudbury's health unit reports 37 new cases in the district on Monday.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General tells CTV News Northern Ontario there are 16 COVID-19-positive inmates associated with the current Sudbury Jail outbreak. Public Health Sudbury and Districts confirm there are a total of 19 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sudbury jail, indicating that three people that are not incarcerated have been infected.

The facility is being closed for a minimum of 14 days. Inmates are being transferred to other facilities and the Ministry of the Solicitor General said the temporary closure will allow facility staff to self-isolate and reduce the risk of transmission within the community.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of the Solicitor General said Monday about 145 inmates at the jail will be transferred to other facilities "that have capacity and ability to isolate these inmates under droplet precautions separately from the general population."

"Staff assigned to transfer inmates are following appropriate infection control protocols to prevent the risk of any further spread of infection," said Andrew Morrison in an email.

"The ministry does not publicly disclose details on inmate transfers for security reasons."

Inmates who have tested positive will be separated from others to prevent further spread.

"Inmates from the Sudbury Jail who are COVID-19 positive will be isolated from the rest of the inmate population under droplet precautions at the receiving facilities while they receive appropriate medical care," Morrison said.

"The ministry is working with the health unit to complete contact tracing of inmate cases."

--With notes from Alana Everson