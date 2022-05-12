19 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 321 in hospital
Sask. reported 19 COVID-19 deaths for the week of May 1-7, up five from the last update. Of those, seven were in Regina and five were in Saskatoon.
A total of 321 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 as of May 11, down 69 from last week. Of that, 125 are for a COVID-19 related illness, 186 are an incidental COVID-19 infection and 10 are under investigation. There are sixteen people in ICUs.
A total of 710 lab confirmed cases were also reported, which is down 55 from the last update.
There were 252 new lineage results reported. Of those 252, all were Omicron with the BA.2 sublineage accounting for 94.8 per cent.
There were 10 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes and care home settings reported.
As of May 7, 85.8 per cent of the population five years and older received at least one dose of a vaccine with 80.9 having completed two doses.
Among the population 18 and older, 52.2 per cent have gotten at least one booster shot.
-
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deathsOntario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
Kenney, Copping to update on increase to health-care capacity in AlbertaPremier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide an update on work to increase Alberta's health-care capacity through the addition of critical care beds.
-
Chatham teen arrested for assault after family disputeChatham-Kent police say a 16-year-old Chatham male was arrested for assault after a dispute with his family.
-
Kitchener splash pads now openWarm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Dashmesh Culture Centre covers Calgary Transit fares SaturdayIn celebration of this weekend's Nagar Kirtan parade in the city's northeast, Calgary Transit will be free to ride throughout the city for a 12-hour period on Saturday,
-
Fire damages west-end townhome in London, Ont.Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick Court of Appeal maintains ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettesThe New Brunswick Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court decision not to suspend the province's ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire seasonFederal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.