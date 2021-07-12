19 more COVID-19 cases in Sask., no new deaths reported

Saskatchewan reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and no additional deaths related to the virus

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, active cases in the province sit at 397, and the seven-day average of daily new cases is 43.

New cases are located in the Far North West (three), Far North East (two), North Central (three), North East (two) Saskatoon (seven), Regina (one), and South East (one) zones.

Fifty-seven Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital with nine in ICU.

Saskatchewan health-care workers administered an additional 5,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

Saskatchewan is free of all COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate and limits on large gatherings, as of Sunday.

Saskatchewan residents have been asked to abide by pandemic-related restrictions for 16 months.