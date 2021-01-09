Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury area on Saturday afternoon. There are currently 64 active cases in the district.



2 of the cases are related to an outbreak while little information with regards to exposure is being listed for the other 17.



This marks the 345th positive case of COVID-19 recorded by Public Health Sudbury and Districts since the pandemic began.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.