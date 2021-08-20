19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, most among young adults and kids

Another 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Waterloo Region on Friday, with most new infections in people 29 or younger.

Among the new cases logged, five are people in their 20s, one is a person between 10 and 19 and five are in people nine or younger.

The latest cases bring Waterloo Region's total case count to 18,738, including 18,310 resolved infections, 135 active cases and 288 deaths.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions remain unchanged in the past 24 hours. There are currently 17 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 10 people in ICU.

Across Waterloo Region, there are four active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Health officials in the region have now processed 561,286 COVID-19 tests. As of Friday, the region's positivity rate sits at 2.3 per cent and the reproductive rate of the virus is 1.0.

One more infection was confirmed as a variant of concern case in Friday's report.

The breakdown of Waterloo Region's 4,952 variant cases is as follows:

3,124 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,441 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

268 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners across the region have now administered 807,119 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 1,732 jabs put into arms on Thursday.

More than 84.6 per cent of the eligible population has now received at least one dose, while 76.81 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Province-wide, the daily COVID-19 case count spiked above 600 for the first time since early June.

In Friday's report, Ontario confirmed 650 new cases – the highest since June 6, when 663 infections were logged.

The province's steadily climbing rolling seven-day average now sits at 518, up from 399 last Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Ontario has logged 558,101 cases 9,450 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto.