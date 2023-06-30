19 people arrested, 89 charges laid after police bust Toronto area PIN pad theft ring

Nearly 90 charges have been laid against a group of 19 individuals for allegedly operating a theft ring in the Toronto area using point-of-sale payment terminals.

Between fall 2022 and spring 2023, York police said they became aware of an “increasing series” of commercial break and enters in the Vaughan, Ont. area.

The suspects were targeting small businesses with point-of-sale payment pads, police said. They would allegedly observe the store during the day to confirm whether it had one of the devices, and then return at night to steal it.

Investigators allege the suspects then used the machines to issue refunds to themselves using PIN codes visible on the terminals, “making a substantial profit.” On one terminal alone, the thieves were able to process $50,000 worth of refunds, police said.

In May, officers with York police executed five search warrants at Toronto properties, including one “being used as a clubhouse” for the suspects. In total, police say 19 people were arrested and 89 charges were laid.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said, and two suspects are still outstanding.

Che Anthony Gueverra, 39, of no fixed address, and Johnnathon Rayos, 31, of Toronto, are being urged by police to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.

According to police, this type of crime is an increasing concern in York region. To protect customers’ identities and finances, business owners are urged to check their point–of-sale terminals for signs of tampering regularly, keep PIN pads out of sight when not in use, and frequently change passwords and PIN codes.

