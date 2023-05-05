19 temperature records broken in B.C. Interior Thursday
Nineteen high temperature records were broken in B.C.'s Interior Thursday where several communities have experienced significant flooding that is driven, in part, by rapid snow melt.
Heat records have been broken in communities throughout the province on six of the last seven days, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Kelowna saw its hottest May 4 since 1900. The temperature of 30.2 C was just slightly higher than the 123-year-old record of 30 C.
In Cache Creek, where a local state of emergency remains in effect, the temperature hit 32.7 degrees, breaking the previous record of 30.0 set in 1998.
In Clearwater, Nelson, Trail and Vernon, the temperature climbed over 30 C for the first time since records in those places have been kept.
A warning from the province Friday noted that flood warnings, flood watches, and high streamflow advisories are in effect across the region.
"Warm temperatures in the Interior have accelerated snowmelt and caused increased pressure on rivers and creeks," the statement said noting that the weekend forecast calls for rain and thunderstorms which could cause further flooding and more evaciation orders and alerts.
"People living in Cache Creek and Grand Forks, as well as the central Interior, Okanagan, Boundary, southern Kootenays and Similkameen regions and on Okanagan Indian Band territory, are asked to remain vigilant and have a household plan in place."
Here is a complete list of the temperature records broken in the Interior Thursday:
Blue River Area
New record of 28.4
Old record of 26.4 set in 1992
Records in this area have been kept since 1946
Burns Lake Area
New record of 24.5
Old record of 24.4 set in 1998
Records in this area have been kept since 1949
Cache Creek Area
New record of 32.7
Old record of 30.0 set in 1998
Records in this area have been kept since 1944
Clearwater Area
New record of 31.6
Old record of 29.4 set in 1946
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Clinton Area
New record of 26.0
Old record of 22.5 set in 1992
Records in this area have been kept since 1974
Cranbrook Area
New record of 28.6
Old record of 26.7 set in 1957
Records in this area have been kept since 1901
Creston Area
New record of 28.9
Old record of 28.0 set in 1998
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Golden Area
New record of 28.0
Old record of 27.8 set in 1946
Records in this area have been kept since 1902
Kamloops Area
New record of 30.7
Old record of 30.6 set in 1944
Records in this area have been kept since 1890
Kelowna Area
New record of 30.2
Old record of 30.0 set in 1900
Records in this area have been kept since 1899
Lytton Area
New record of 32.3
Old record of 30.0 set in 1953
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Nakusp Area
New record of 27.1
Old record of 26.6 set in 1998
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Nelson Area
New record of 31.1
Old record of 28.3 set in 1966
Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Quesnel Area
New record of 28.0
Old record of 26.9 set in 1992
Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Salmon Arm Area
New record of 29.3
Old record of 27.2 set in 1946
Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Trail Area
New record of 30.4
Old record of 28.9 set in 1966
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Vernon Area
New record of 30.3
Old record of 27.5 set in 1992
Records in this area have been kept since 1900
Williams Lake Area
New record of 25.1
Old record of 24.8 set in 1992
Records in this area have been kept since 1960
Yoho (National Park) Area
New record of 25.3
Old record of 23.9 set in 1937
Records in this area have been kept since 1923