19 witnesses and 15 court dates: The Crown closes case in terrorism trial in Windsor

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman must now decide what happens next.

The 14-member jury was told Thursday morning they will not be needed until Oct. 10.

Justice Renee Pomerance told them “there are some matters” the lawyers must now discuss “before we take next steps.”

This came after federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh told the judge “Your Honour, the Crown closes its case.”

Shaikh’s final pieces of evidence were 21 short video clips from surveillance cameras inside Veltman’s downtown London apartment building.

On June 5, 2021 — the day before the attack — Veltman returned home in the early morning hours and didn’t leave again until later that afternoon.

The next series of videos jump to the early morning hours of June 6, and depict Veltman returning home around 1 a.m. with a reusable grocery shopping bag full of items.

Then, between 1:37 a.m. and 1:48 a.m., Veltman was seen throwing multiple cardboard boxes and a large wooden pallet in the building’s garbage room.

Shaikh then read a ninth agreed statement of facts about the next videos in the series.

At 2:01 a.m. Veltman was seen “carrying a garbage bag and an item” to the building’s garbage room.

“He then comes out of the garbage room empty-handed and walks back to the stairwell,” she said.

Shaikh did not explain why they chose to read out the description of the video instead of showing the video to the jury.

In previous evidence, the jury saw Veltman entering and exiting his apartment in the hours before the truck attack.

On Thursday, Shaikh amended a previous agreed statement of facts which pertained to the speed of Veltman’s truck in the moments before the collision.

“From four seconds before the impact, the accelerator pedal was depressed at 100 per cent,” Shaikh said.

Initially, the statement read five seconds.