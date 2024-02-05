19-year-old allegedly steals car from used car dealership in Oshawa
CTVNewsToronto.ca Journalist
Alex Arsenych
A 19-year-old is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car from a used car dealership in Oshawa, Ont.
Durham Regional Police said the incident happened around 12:10 a.m., at the Need a Car dealership located near Bloor Street and Highway 401.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Officers said a grey Hyundai was “observed being stolen.” Police found the vehicle in a nearby parking lot, prompting the suspect to run away.
After a short foot pursuit, police said they arrested Johnathan Williams. Williams is facing charges for theft of a motor vehicle, possess property obtained by crime over $5,000 and careless driving.
The charges have not been tested in court.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 3799 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Finance minister, former education minister among veteran Sask. Party MLAs not seeking re-electionSeveral well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years laterAn Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Hockey culture under the microscope in CanadaIn the wake of the arrest of five members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey team, people are examining the culture of the sport.
-
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuitThe Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Closures continue Wednesday after record snowfall in Cape BretonThe Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) will continue its state of local emergency on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing projectThe doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.
-
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in CanadaHonda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
-
'A souvenir': The history of Winnipeg's buildings comes together in new bookWhen you look around Winnipeg, you can tell parts of its history through its buildings and architecture.
-
Homicide unit investigating after two people found dead in Richmond Hill homeYork Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill on Monday.