19-year-old arrested in connection with February shooting in downtown Calgary

Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old in connection with a shooting in Calgary's core three months ago.

Aberaham Tilahun was arrested on Wednesday, during a raid on a home in the 4800 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E.

A long list of charges were laid against the 19-year-old, including:

Aggravated assault;

Discharging a firearm with intent;

Transporting a restricted firearm;

Possession of a dangerous weapon;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Unauthorized possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle;

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm;

Possession of weapon obtained by crime;

Personation with intent to avoid arrest;

Breach of a weapons prohibition order (x3);

Breach of a release order (x12); and

Possession of cocaine.

Tilahun remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

His arrest and the subsequent charges stem from an incident that occurred on Feb. 11, around 3 a.m., in a parking lot in the 600 block of 10 Avenue S.W.

Police say an argument between two groups of people ended when one person opened fire on another.

Police say others who were there at the time, including the victim, were not co-operative in the aftermath.