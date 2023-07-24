19-year-old Barrie man charged after young man is struck and killed in city's south end
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an international student was struck and killed in Barrie's south end on Friday night.
According to police, a vehicle heading westbound on Big Bay Point Road hit the pedestrian as he crossed the road to a plaza near Leggott Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.
Police say the 19-year-old student was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say the involved vehicle was located a short distance away at a plaza on the corner of Huronia Road and Big Bay Point Road.
The accused is charged with dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop after an accident causing death.
Police have not released the identity of the driver.
A GoFundMe campaign launched over the weekend identified the victim as Varsil Patel, originally from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.
The campaign has since raised more than $42,000, which it stated would go toward returning Patel's body to India for burial.
