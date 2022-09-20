iHeartRadio

19-year-old Brampton man facing child pornography charges after WRPS investigation

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Cybercrime-Internet Child Exploitation Unit has arrested a man in connection to an investigation involving an allegation of sexual offences against children.

The incident was reported to police in June 2022, and investigators conducted an investigation.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Brampton man Monday. He was charged with making available child pornography and possession of child pornography.

