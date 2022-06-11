19-year-old Burnaby shooting victim not co-operating with investigators, RCMP say

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man in the city Friday night.

Police were called to the intersection of 19th and Humphries avenues around 11:20 p.m., according to a news release from Burnaby RCMP.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Mounties said the victim has not been co-operating with their investigation.

Witnesses saw a dark-coloured vehicle leave the area before officers arrived, according to police. A similar vehicle was found on fire in North Burnaby a short time later.

Though this pattern of behaviour – a shooting followed by a vehicle fire – is often a hallmark of gang-related violence, police said their investigation so far has led them to believe the incident is not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“This type of event can be frightening for everyone,” said Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj in the release.

“However we do not believe this targeted attack poses any further danger to the public.”

Investigators are asking anyone who has dash cam video from the area where the shooting took place that was recorded between 11 p.m. and midnight Friday to contact them at 604-646-9999.