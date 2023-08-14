19-year-old Calgary resident charged with dangerous driving following crash near Bragg Creek

A 19-year-old from Calgary has been charged in a collision between a cyclist and a motor vehicle.

Mounties out of Cochrane say the crash happened Sunday on Highway 22 near Bragg Creek.

According to the RCMP, the cyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Calgary and remains there with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the crash, the RCMP says.

The driver has since been arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, though the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not yet named the driver.

Traffic in the area was disrupted for a time following the crash.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash-cam footage of it is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.