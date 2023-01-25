19-year-old charged after driving 145 km/h in posted 80 km/h zone
A teenaged driver has lost their licence for one month after police allegedly caught them stunt driving in Bruce County earlier this month, according to OPP.
According to a press release from South Bruce OPP, on Jan. 20 at 12:44 p.m., an OPP officer on patrol along Bruce County Road 20 in Bruce Township noticed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed.
Police said the officer’s radar gun clocked the driver travelling at 145 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
The vehicle was stopped by police, and a 19-year-old from the Municipality of Saugeen Shores was charged with stunt driving.
The charge includes an immediate 30 day licence suspension and an immediate 14 day vehicle impoundment.
OPP remind everyone on Twitter that, “How you drive is everyone's business.”
