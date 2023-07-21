19-year-old charged in fatal chain-reaction collision in Vaughan

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction collision in Vaughan last month that killed a 72-year-old woman.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Pine Valley Drive north of Major Mackenzie Drive on the evening of June 1.

York Regional Police said the driver of a blue Mazda CX-3 stopped to help a dog cross the road. As a result, a grey Ford Escape stopped behind the Mazda.

Soon after, a white Mercedes rear-ended the Ford, causing a chain-reaction collision, police said.

The occupant of the Ford, a woman from Vaughan, was pronounced dead in the hospital, while the occupants of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

More than a month after the collision, police announced on Friday they arrested the driver of the Mercedes, who is identified as Frank Pirritano from Gilford, Ont.

He has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in a court in Newmarket in August.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.