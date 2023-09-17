19-year-old charged in Marlborough CTrain station death

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a fatal stabbing in Marlborough Saturday night.

The victim is 28-year-old Calgary man Tristan Robert George Anderson.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Police believe he was killed in a targeted attack at the Marlborough CTrain station.

Saturday, officers said six people had been taken into custody. Police do not believe the stabbing to be connected to the suspicious death of a woman at the Foothills Medical Centre Saturday.

Theran Keurin Rodrick Dixon, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sep. 22.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.