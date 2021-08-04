19-year-old charged with assault after stabbing in Kitchener

A 19-year-old man is facing a slew of charges following a stabbing incident in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, Waterloo regional police say they responded to reports of a man chasing another man with a knife in the area of Sheldon Avenue North and King Street East.

According to a release, officers located and arrested the suspect shortly after arriving on the scene but did not locate the man being chased.

Soon after, police say they received reports that a man had been stabbed in the area.

A 72-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect had stabbed the victim, who left the area to seek help.

A 19-year-old man is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of release order.