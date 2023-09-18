19-year-old charged with first-degree murder following weekend homicide, Regina police say

A 19-year-old man is facing five charges including first-degree murder following the death of a 23-year-old man over the weekend that marks Regina's sixth homicide of 2023, Regina police said.

The suspect, 19-year-old Kesar Shannon, was charged with first-degree murder, disguise with intent, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release said.

RPS was dispatched to the 1200 block of Winnipeg Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning following the report of an injured person.

EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

RPS said Shannon will make his first court appearance on Monday morning.

Police did not release the victim's name.