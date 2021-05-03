19-year-old charged with first-degree murder in north Edmonton death

A 19-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder after an 18-year-old man died on Saturday in north Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service was called to a weapons complaint at a home in the area of 90 Street and 134 Avenue just after midnight.

A man found in life-threatening condition died in hospital, police said.

READ MORE: Late night death being investigated by police, gunshots reported in area

Matthew Weston was charged in the death of Paul Onalik. The two knew each other, EPS said.

Onalik's autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.