19-year-old charged with murder in south Edmonton death

A 19-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed in a south Edmonton home last Friday.

The Edmonton Police Service was called to a home in the area of 109 Street and 67 Avenue at approximately 5:20 p.m. after an assault.

A 43-year-old man was found injured in the home and died in hospital, police said.

An autopsy determined Heath Alook died as a result of a stab wound, EPS added.

Shanay Bigstone was charged with second-degree murder.

The two are known to each other, police said.