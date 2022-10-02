19-year-old charged with stunt driving, fleeing from police in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have charged a driver with several offences, including stunt driving, after a traffic stop in Kitchener on Friday.

At around 6:40 p.m., police say they saw a grey Acura sedan travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 8.

The vehicle reportedly travelled over 180km/h in a 100km/h zone. Police say the driver was driving in an aggressive and unsafe manner, including lane changes.

The vehicle exited the highway and went onto King Street East, and police say they stopped the vehicle on Fairway Road.

A 19-year-old Milton man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, stunt driving and speeding.