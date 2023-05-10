19-year-old charged with stunt driving: LaSalle police

LaSalle police charged a 19-year-old with stunt driving Wednesday after he was clocked speeding in a community safety zone.

Police spotted the driver on Front Road at Kenwood Boulevard travelling 46 km/h over the posted limit.

Community safety zones may include areas near schools, daycares, parks, hospitals, or other pedestrian-heavy areas.

The area the driver was pulled over Wednesday is near a LaSalle youth centre.

In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.