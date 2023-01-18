19-year-old clocked driving 192 km/h on Highway 8 in Cambridge

A 19-year-old has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving after Cambridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) clocked them speeding at 192 km/h on Highway 8.

The driver allegedly told police they didn’t realize they were going that cast and asked: “can you just give me a warning please?”

Their vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and their license was suspended for a month.

