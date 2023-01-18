19-year-old clocked driving 192 km/h on Highway 8 in Cambridge
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
A 19-year-old has been charged with stunt driving and careless driving after Cambridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) clocked them speeding at 192 km/h on Highway 8.
The driver allegedly told police they didn’t realize they were going that cast and asked: “can you just give me a warning please?”
Their vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and their license was suspended for a month.
192km/h - #Hwy8 stopped by #CambridgeOPP, 19 year old driver charged with #StuntDriving and careless driving.
"I didn't realize I was going that fast, can you just give me a warning please"#30DayLicenceSuspension. #14DayVehicleImpound. pic.twitter.com/5r9jwTlr13
-
