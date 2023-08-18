19-year-old drowns in northern Ontario lake

A 19-year-old man from southern Ontario has died after jumping off a boat into a lake east of North Bay, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a drowning incident on Papineau Lake in Papineau-Cameron Township.

On Thursday shortly after 11 a.m., members of the North Bay OPP detachment along with Papineau-Cameron Fire Department and District of Nipissing Paramedic Services responded to the incident, OPP said in a news release.

“The OPP underwater search and recovery unit attended and recovered a body from the water,” police said.

The victim is from Fenwick, near Niagara Falls.

“He was in a boat and jumped into the water,” OPP Const. Nathalie Muirhead said in an email to CTV News.

The police investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

A post mortem has been scheduled.

