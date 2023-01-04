19-year-old faces multiple charges after arrest in Huron Park

Waterloo regional police have released information about what tactical units were doing in a south Kitchener neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

A forensics van was parked on Machado Street in the Huron Park area around 5:30 p.m. and officers were seen coming and going from the entranceway of a townhouse. Earlier in the afternoon, an armoured police vehicle was reported nearby.

In an email Wednesday afternoon, Waterloo regional police said tactical officers executed a search warrant in the area of Machado Street and arrested a 19-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to police, the warrant was issued in connection to “a string of related investigations involving stolen vehicles, theft from vehicles, weapons offences and other criminal offences.”

Last week, a woman in the area told CTV News she was followed by a driver in a ski mask who rammed her car.

When asked, Waterloo regional police said they couldn’t connect this search warrant or arrest to that investigation in particular at this point.

The 19-year-old has now been charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal harassment, disguise with intent and several property-related offences, police said.