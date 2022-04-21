19-year-old facing impaired charges following crash

A 19-year-old is facing impaired driving charges after crashing against a metal side rail on Riverside Drive in Windsor.

Around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Riverside Drive West and Crawford Avenue.

Officers found the vehicle crashed against the metal side rail when they arrived.

Police say the driver displayed signs of impairment. He was arrested at the scene without incident.

The Belle River teen has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and operating a vehicle while exceeding the legal blood and alcohol limit.