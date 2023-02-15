19-year-old from Edmonton charged with drug trafficking in northern Alberta
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
A 19-year-old Edmontonian was arrested by RCMP in Grande Prairie last week after officers say they spotted him running a red light.
On Friday, officers pulled the man over near 99 Avenue and Resources Road around 11 p.m. As they tried to arrest him, the driver fled on foot, RCMP said.
According to Mounties, he was apprehended after a "brief foot chase." In an update Wednesday, police say officers seized 59 individual packaged bags of suspected cocaine, weighing a total of 35 grams, and almost $2,500 in cash.
The man faces three charges, including resisting arrest and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
He remains in police custody after a bail hearing and is to appear in court later this month.
