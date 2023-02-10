19-year-old inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre

A 19-year-old inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was declared dead on Friday morning after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Corrections staff initiated life-saving measures and called EMS, according to a news release from the province.

The inmate, who was on remand, was declared dead around 3:35 a.m. by EMS.

No foul play is suspected and the death is not related to COVID-19, according to the release.

The RCMP and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating. The ministry of corrections, policing and public safety will also do an internal investigation.