19-year-old Londoner facing stunt driving charges after speeding near Grand Bend
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
A man from London has been charged with stunt driving following a traffic stop that occurred last weekend near Grand Bend, according to Huron County OPP.
According to a press release, at approximately 7:20 p.m. on May 21, an OPP officer was conducting a radar patrol on Highway 21 when he observed an SUV travelling north into Grand Bend at a high rate of speed.
A speed measurement was taken and police determined the vehicle to be travelling more than 70 km/h over the posted speed limit of 50 km/h.
Police say that a traffic stop was then conducted and the 19-year-old male driver from London was charged with race a motor vehicle — excessive speed.
The accused will appear in Provincial Offenses Act court in Goderich to answer to the charge.
