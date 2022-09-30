19-year-old man arrested after stabbing at Kitchener residence
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Kitchener man after a stabbing that took place on Thursday afternoon.
At around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the area of Rochefort Street and Machado Street in Kitchener for a report of a man being stabbed.
Officers located a 46-year-old man with stab wounds. He was then transported to an out-of-region hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services.
During the investigation, police say they determined the suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute. Police say the victim and the accused know each other.
A 19-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Investigators say there is no concern for public safety in this case.
