19-year-old man killed in hit-and-run was a Georgian College student
The flags at Georgian College in Barrie are lowered following the death of an international student.
"The Georgian College community is saddened to confirm Varsil Patel, a student in our Computer Programming program, was the victim of a tragic vehicle accident the night of July 21 in south Barrie," the College stated.
"Our college community offers our deepest condolences to Varsil's family and his friends, classmates and instructors."
Family members said Patel, 19, was on his way to work at the Circle K convenience store when he was struck crossing Big Bay Point Road to the plaza near Leggott Avenue.
He died at the scene.
Police arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him with dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop after an accident causing death.
The investigation is ongoing, with police encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
