19-year-old motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown Calgary
A young motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m., when police say the motorcyclist was eastbound on Ninth Avenue S.W., approaching the overpass over 14th Street S.W.
It appears the rider struck a stair railing on the south side of the roadway and was then thrown from the bike, landing on 14th Street about 10 metres below.
The rider, a 19-year-old man, died at the scene.
He was the only person on the motorcycle.
Calgary Transportation said in a Tweet that 14th Street was closed to traffic both northbound and southbound for a time.
Alcohol or drugs aren't believed to have been factors in the incident.
Speed, however, is being considered as a possible contributing factor.
Anyone with relevant information or dash-cam footage is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
