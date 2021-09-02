19-year-old's death in south Edmonton park ruled homicide

A dead person found in Mill Woods Park has been identified as 19-year-old Edmonton man Jordan Dawson.

Investigators announced his death is being considered a homicide on Thursday.

They also released photos of the victim and asked anyone who saw him prior to his body being found on Aug. 28 to contact police.

A medical examiner ruled he died from a stab wound.

Police were called on Saturday around 6 p.m. when Dawson's body was found in the greenspace at 66 Street and 23 Avenue.

They said he may have been in the area prior to being killed.