19-year-old Saskatoon man faces child pornography charges

A Saskatoon man has been charged with multiple child pornography offences.

On May 4, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) executed a search warrant at a home where the offences were allegedly occurring.

Several electronic devices were forensically examined, according to a SPS news release.

Aiden Bohle, 19, turned himself into police on June 1.

Bohle faces three charges of making available child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.