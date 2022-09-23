19-year-old Windsor motorcyclist dies in LaSalle crash, police seek information
LaSalle police continue to investigate a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 19-year-old motorcyclist.
Police were called to the 8800 block of Howard Avenue Tuesday around 6:20 a.m. due to a “head on” collision between a white Chrysler PT Cruiser and a motorcycle.
Police say the victim, a 19-year-old Windsor resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The LaSalle Police Collision Reconstruction Team had Howard Ave. closed until 1:15 p.m. as they documented the scene and collected evidence.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and not set charges have been made at this time.
Officers are asking drivers who man have been in the collision area around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 who may have information or dash camera footage that could help with the investigation to reach out to police at 519 969-5210.
Police are asking the public to respect the families’ privacy at this time.
