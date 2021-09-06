iHeartRadio

19-year-old woman rushed to hospital after being shot in Brampton

Police investigate after a 19-year-old woman was shot in Brampton on Sept. 6. (CP24)

A 19-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Brampton.

Police said they were called just after 3 p.m. to the Ardglen and Wilton drives area. 

The victim was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said. 

According to police, the shooter fled on foot. 

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.

12