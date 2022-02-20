191 arrests later, Ottawa police remove remaining 'Freedom Convoy' vehicles

After more than three weeks of demonstrations, the only engines heard around Parliament on Sunday were those of tow trucks working to remove the last remaining "Freedom Convoy" vehicles from downtown Ottawa.

The scene marked a dramatic shift from just a day or two earlier, when police and protesters engaged in tense standoffs around Parliament Hill — one side looking to end weeks of anti-mandate and anti-government protests in the nation's capital, the other trying to extend them.

“We’ve taken back our city,” Ottawa city councillor Eli El-Chantiry, chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board, said in a media update Sunday afternoon.

With the size of the protests having diminished considerably over the last few days, Ottawa police have reported at least 191 total arrests and 76 vehicles towed.

Interim police Chief Steve Bell said in a media update Sunday afternoon that of the 191 arrestees, 107 have been charged. A total of 389 charges have been laid so far, ranging from mischief and obstruction to assault of a police officer, and Bell added that there will be updates on more charges in the next few days.

Eighty-nine people were released with conditions, while the rest were released unconditionally.

While the bulk of the protestors have left, the city is still in the process of recovering from the weeks of demonstrations, and police measures have not yet eased.

Police set up about 100 checkpoints around the downtown core, allowing only those who live and work in the area or have a "lawful" reason to be there.

Bell explained that they do not have a timeline at this stage for ending the increased police presence.

“I still can’t say when we will ultimately be completed this operation,” he said, adding that they are currently in a “maintenance” stage in which they will “make sure that nobody returns to occupy our streets again.”

He said that while they are keeping their presence in Ottawa, officers are gathering intelligence on whether people are trying to amass again.

The arrests come after officers took a more aggressive approach to "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators on Saturday, carrying batons, wearing helmets, using pepper spray, and deploying the Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN), considered a "less-lethal" firearm, after demonstrators allegedly assaulted police with weapons.

Police also have accused protesters of launching gas, with officers arresting some with smoke grenades, fireworks and body armour.

“Every one of these arrests has a backstory,” Bell said. He gave the example of one protestor who was arrested after they allegedly attempted to take a Taser from an officer.

He mentioned that police were also aware of some protestors aiming slurs and abuse at journalists attempting to cover the police action on Saturday, and that there is one ongoing investigation related to this.

The escalation in enforcement marks the fourth straight weekend of demonstrations in Ottawa, where protesters have called for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions, and in some cases, for a new government to be installed.

Police and political leaders have commonly referred to the protests as an unlawful "occupation."

City officials and police have faced criticism for not taking action sooner, and Bell acknowledged that there isn’t a single resident who was not impacted by the occupation.

“We know as a police service, we have public trust to gain back,” he said. “We’re deeply committed to the community healing that we know now needs to take place.”

Police revealed Sunday that many of the 76 vehicles towed are from provinces outside of Ontario. Thirty-six passenger vehicles were seized, including 12 from Ontario and 24 from out of province.

The minister of transport is also taking action against 36 commercial motor vehicles that were towed, including 23 from out of province.

Deputy Commissioner of the RCMP, Mike Duheme praised the Emergencies Act enacted earlier this week, saying it allowed officials to choke off financial support for the protestors.

He said that they froze 206 financial accounts, 306 entities, 253 Bitcoin orders, and an account worth $3.8 million that were connected to the protests.

The police service, meanwhile, announced another arrest on Sunday related to the organizers of the protests.

Tyson George Billings, 44, of High Prairie, Alta., is charged with mischief, counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order, obstructing police and counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police.

Billings was arrested while broadcasting video live via Facebook. Police say he is scheduled to appear in court today.

George Billings was listed as the co-founder of a cryptocurrency website called "Freedom Convoy Token," which appeared to be inactive as of Sunday morning.

He appeared alongside key organizer Pat King in a virtual conference last week, urging protesters not to budge following the arrest of a number of individuals at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., some of whom have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

King is one of a number of other organizers and influencers charged in relation to the protests. He is expected to appear at a bail hearing early next week.

An Ontario judge granted bail to Chris Barber and released him on a $100,000 bond, on the condition he leave Ontario by Feb. 23, and not publicly endorse the convoy or have any contact with other major protest organizers.

A judge will decide on Tuesday whether to grant Tamara Lich bail. Ontario courts are closed this Monday because of the Family Day holiday.

Daniel Bulford, a former RCMP officer, turned himself in near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel on Friday. However, charges have not been formally announced.

None of the charges against any of the organizers has been proven in court.

Police officers walk past the Parliament buildings in Ottawa on Feb. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

POLICE ENFORCEMENT

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced on Sunday that it is investigating two incidents involving police from the demonstrations in Ottawa.

According to preliminary information released by the SIU, a 49-year-old woman reported a serious injury following an interaction Friday afternoon with a Toronto Police Service officer on horseback.

Videos circulated on social media showed protesters being knocked to the ground by police horses on Friday. A Fox News contributor who claimed a woman involved in the protests died in hospital after being trampled by police horses later admitted those reports were wrong.

The SIU also is investigating the use of the Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield by Vancouver Police Department officers on Saturday. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the SIU, and Bell added Sunday that he was not aware of any reported injuries.

Anyone with information, including video, involving either incident is asked to come forward.

The Ottawa Police Service responded on Twitter saying it respects the "oversight process and will always fully cooperate.”

Ottawa paramedics say since Friday, 21 people have been transported to hospital from the secured area of the downtown with non-life threatening injuries.

Pierre Poirer, chief of the Ottawa Paramedic Service, said in an emailed statement that on Saturday that the “Ottawa Paramedic Service responded to 16 calls within the secured zone, including 13 that were transported to local hospitals.”

All involved non-life-threatening injuries.

“The majority of these calls were not related to the demonstration,” he said.

A statement Saturday from Freedom Convoy organizers said they were "shocked at the abuses of power by the law enforcement in Ottawa."

Bell defended the tactics used by police, saying there will be an opportunity to review all complaints made by those who feel officers used excessive force.

“It’s been my observation and experience […] that the vast majority of our members have been extremely professional,” he said Sunday.

He also thanked the RCMP, OPP and the multiple municipalities in Ontario that sent members to assist the Ottawa Police on Saturday.

Police move in to clear protesters from downtown Ottawa near Parliament Hill on Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Parliamentarians resumed debate Saturday on the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act, which among other things, has banned protests deemed to be illegal and frozen the bank accounts of some of those involved in the "Freedom Convoy."

The parliamentary precinct went into a "hold and secure" position Saturday in response to the ongoing police operation, meaning the doors were locked and access was interrupted for some.

Other protests in solidarity with the Ottawa "Freedom Convoy" took place Saturday in Surrey, B.C., near the Pacific Highway border crossing, Quebec City and Fredericton.

Vehicles also converged in Edmonton, while police stopped a convoy north of the Regway border crossing in Saskatchewan, allowing only groups of 10 through.

Toronto police closed a number of roads in the city's downtown ahead of potential protests Saturday.

Meanwhile, another convoy is currently rolling through Nova Scotia on its way to Halifax.

With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press