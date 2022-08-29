191 charges laid after Wasaga Beach car rally: OPP

Provincial Police have laid 191 charges in Wasaga beach following an unsanctioned car rally over the weekend.

According to police between Friday, August 26, and Sunday, August 28th, 2022 officers responded to 327 calls for service and laid 191 charges.

Police confirm that 154 were Highway Traffic Act (HTA)-related, which included 37 speed-related, 18 improper or no muffler, and 6 unnecessary noise, along with 3 charges related to impaired driving.

The charges come following an unsanctioned car rally in Wasaga beach over the weekend where police say two OPP cruisers were damaged and their windows smashed with officers and a dog inside, along with property damage at a Canadian Tire and Walmart in the area,

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).