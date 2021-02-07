Three more people in Saskatchewan have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan. There are 194 new cases in the province.

There are 2,363 cases active in Saskatchewan as of Sunday. There were 241 new recoveries reported.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 220 or 17.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.

One of the residents who died was in their 50s in Regina, another was in their 60s in the Far North Central zone and the third was in their 70s in the Northwest zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (10), Far Northeast (17), Northwest (27), North Central (18), Northeast (four), Saskatoon (45), Central West (four), Central East (seven), Regina (49), South Central (four) and Southeast (eight) zones. One case is pending location details.

Fifteen previously reported cases were assigned locations.

There are 211 people in hospital in Saskatchewan, including 28 in the ICU.

VACCINES IN SASK.

Saskatchewan delivered 774 vaccines on Saturday. There have been 42,296 vaccines administered to date.

“Pfizer orders have been updated for March 1 and March 8 to be 23,400 doses in total,” the province said in a news release. “These will be administered in Regina, Saskatoon, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Shellbrook, Big River, Lloydminster, Spritwood, Wilke, Broadview, Wawota and Yorkton.”

The government said these allocations may change depending on supply from Pfizer.