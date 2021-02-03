Saskatchewan reported 194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 8 more deaths and 252 recoveries.

Of the eight deaths reported, one person was in their 40s from Regina; another person was in their 60s, also from Regina; three people were in their 70s from the Central East, Far Northeast and Northwest zones; and three people older than 80 in the Far Northeast (1) and Southeast (2) zones.

The new confirmed infections are in the Far Northwest (11), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (6), Northwest (26), North Central (10), Northeast (8), Saskatoon (49), Central West (1), Central East (5), Regina (62), Southwest (1) and Southeast (7) zones. There are six cases pending residence information.

There are 185 people in hospital; 26 people are in the ICU.

In Saskatchewan, there are currently 2,254 active cases of the virus as recoveries continue to outpace new cases. A total of 21,854 people have recovered and 24,430 people have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINATIONS

There were 177 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Tuesday. The people who received the shots were in the Far North Central (10), Central East (11), and Saskatoon (156) zones.

The province’s Pfizer allocation for this week has arrived, doses have been delivered to Saskatoon (975 doses) and Prince Albert (1,950 doses). Saskatchewan’s Moderna allocation of 6,000 doses is scheduled to arrive by Feb. 6.