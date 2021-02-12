Saskatchewan reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with two deaths and 221 recoveries.

One resident who died was in their 40s and from the Saskatoon zone. Another person was from the Central East zone and older than 80.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (21), Far North Central (5), Far Northeast (9), Northwest (16), North Central (19), Northeast (9), Saskatoon (54), Central West (9), Central East (6), Regina (27), South Central (5) and Southeast (10) zones.

Across the province, there are 182 people in hospital – the lowest number of hospitalizations this year. There are 23 people in the ICU.

The province’s seven-day average of new daily cases is 170, which is the lowest it has been since New Year’s Day.

There are currently 1,900 active cases of the virus in Saskatchewan. So far, there has been 26,145 cases and 23,895 recoveries.

VACCINATIONS

The province said there were 525 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given on Thursday. They were administered in the Far Northwest (175), Far North Central (21), Far Northeast (81), Northeast (66), North Central (171) and Northwest (11) zones.

The doses given on Thursday bring the total number of vaccines administered to 46,788. Healthcare workers have administered 35,975 first doses and 10,813 second doses.