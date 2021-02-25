The City of Calgary has issued 197 tickets under the Public Health Act (PHA) since the state of emergency due to COVID-19 was declared on Nov. 24, 2020, the city said in an enforcement update on Thursday.

Of those violation tickets, two were issued since Feb. 18.

Meanwhile, the city has issued 222 violation tickets for failure to wear a face covering where required since the temporary COVID-19 face covering bylaw came into effect Aug.1, 2020.

Of those violation tickets, 17 have been issued since Feb. 18, the city said.

One ticket has been issued for failure to display prescribed signage in an entryway of a public indoor space since the bylaw was introduced on Aug.1, 2020.

The city says it continues to investigate violations of the PHA at the Fairview Baptist Church and its ongoing refusal to follow the public health orders.

The city business license inspectors are continuing to conduct regular inspections on businesses.

Calgary residents or businesses can submit concerns or reports to Alberta Health Services online or by calling 1-833-415-9179, or to the city by contacting 311.