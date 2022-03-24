iHeartRadio

$19k of cocaine seized during traffic stop: St. Thomas police

St. Thomas, Ont. police seized $19,000 worth of cocaine following a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Police say they located 4.5 oz of the drug inside the vehicle during a search.

A search warrant of the suspect's home yielded drug packaging materials and scales.

The accused is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released with a future court date.

